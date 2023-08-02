Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.67. 7,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 16,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Torrent Capital Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$16.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About Torrent Capital

(Get Free Report)

Torrent Capital Ltd. operates as an investment company, invests primarily in the securities of public and private companies. It also provides advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torrent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.