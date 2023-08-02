TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Trading Down 2.6%

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.48). Approximately 55,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 267,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.49).

TPXimpact Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £34.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.25 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 33.86.

TPXimpact Company Profile

TPXimpact Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, the rest of European Union, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Bene Agere, Questers, and RedCortex.

