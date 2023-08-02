Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 8,490 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of Welltower worth $18,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 367.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.11.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 0.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,060.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.