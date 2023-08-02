True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $8.15 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,729 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,046,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,754. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.79. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.2118 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

