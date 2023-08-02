True Link Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,350 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Target by 22.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.54.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,560,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,536. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.72. The company has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

