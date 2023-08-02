TrueUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.96 Billion (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $2.96 billion and approximately $3.24 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,965,074,779 tokens. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

