Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,759 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $32.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,489,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,431,087. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Get Our Latest Report on TFC

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.