TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $546.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.52 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. TTM Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $0.25-0.31 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.25-$0.31 EPS.
TTM Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ TTMI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.66. 1,206,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,123. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.43. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TTMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $95,769.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,328.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 467,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.
About TTM Technologies
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.
Featured Stories
