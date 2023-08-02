TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $546.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.52 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. TTM Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $0.25-0.31 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.25-$0.31 EPS.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ TTMI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.66. 1,206,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,123. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.43. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $95,769.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,328.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 467,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.