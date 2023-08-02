Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Citigroup

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UBER. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.74.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.97, a PEG ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.67.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

