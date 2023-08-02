Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.00

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$48.00 and last traded at C$47.96, with a volume of 20267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.96.

Uni-Select Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.15.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$607.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$572.10 million. Uni-Select had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uni-Select Inc. will post 2.4421214 EPS for the current year.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada; and distribution of automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts in the United Kingdom.

