United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.18 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR stock traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.20. 641,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,465. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.88. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $201.65 and a 1-year high of $283.09.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.67.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.82, for a total value of $1,294,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,898,796.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,186.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.82, for a total transaction of $1,294,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,898,796.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,874 shares of company stock worth $7,184,834. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,158,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,031,000 after buying an additional 245,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,751,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,064,249,000 after buying an additional 241,594 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,265,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.