UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $6.22 Per Share (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $6.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.42. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $24.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s FY2023 earnings at $24.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $27.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.89.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $504.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $469.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $483.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.57 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,169 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

