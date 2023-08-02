Unizen Price Tops $0.0540 (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $31.86 million and $539,865.63 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unizen token can currently be bought for about $0.0540 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Unizen

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

