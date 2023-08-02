Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $665.00 million-$675.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $661.32 million. Upwork also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.36-0.39 EPS.

Upwork Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. 2,362,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,481. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $160.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on UPWK. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,485 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $260,352.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,252,074.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 56,703 shares of company stock worth $493,846 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,407,000 after buying an additional 67,553 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,807,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,065,000 after buying an additional 218,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,619,000 after buying an additional 110,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,636,000 after buying an additional 44,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,791,000 after buying an additional 966,196 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

