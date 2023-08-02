Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.53

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 545533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.63 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $99.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.25 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 1.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 179,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 193,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

