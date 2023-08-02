Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $45.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Urban Outfitters traded as high as $36.95 and last traded at $36.93, with a volume of 688037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

A number of other research firms have also commented on URBN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

In other news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $500,964.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,775 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 66,505 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 159,408 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,060,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

