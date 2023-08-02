V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Issues Earnings Results

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. V.F. updated its FY24 guidance to $2.05-2.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $2.05-$2.25 EPS.

V.F. Stock Down 0.8 %

VFC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.24. 5,686,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,307,075. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.36.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 387.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on VFC shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on V.F. from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V.F.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of V.F. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.