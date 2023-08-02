Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Mossytree Inc. Sells 50,000 Shares

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,078,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vacasa alerts:

On Monday, July 31st, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $37,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $71,000.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Mossytree Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $34,500.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $68,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $71,000.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Mossytree Inc. sold 123,354 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $97,449.66.

On Friday, July 14th, Mossytree Inc. sold 100,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $76,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 300,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $136,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Mossytree Inc. sold 200,576 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $132,380.16.

Vacasa Price Performance

Vacasa stock remained flat at $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 330,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.66. Vacasa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $256.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.15 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vacasa by 339.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vacasa

About Vacasa

(Get Free Report)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.