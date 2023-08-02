Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Acquires 121 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.28. The stock had a trading volume of 482,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,781. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $116.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

