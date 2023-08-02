Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Acquires 4,336 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XEL. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.89. 1,734,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,776. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day moving average of $66.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

