Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 3,921 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $8.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.57. 56,939,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,483,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $365.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.43. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

