Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Boosts Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 169.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 13,876.7% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,047,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,529 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,973,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 738.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,634,000 after acquiring an additional 588,791 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,469,000. Finally, Bensler LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,578,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FLTR traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 439,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,559. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $25.33.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

