Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.2% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,213. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.