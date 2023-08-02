Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,844 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $52.98. 2,552,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,370. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.02. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.04.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

