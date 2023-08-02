Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February accounts for 1.6% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned about 2.38% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 182.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 29,021 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

