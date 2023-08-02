Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $59.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 802,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,581. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.