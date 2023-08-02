Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.4 %

BAC traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $31.19. 25,115,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,767,090. The company has a market cap of $248.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

