Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 233,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the previous session’s volume of 77,431 shares.The stock last traded at $284.83 and had previously closed at $289.81.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

