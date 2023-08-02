Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $166.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $167.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.38. The stock has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

