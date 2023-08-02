Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Lwmg LLC

Lwmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.79. 710,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,305. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.38. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.