Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Coombe Bender & Co LLC

Coombe Bender & Co LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,692 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,098 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $413.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,120,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,649. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $403.47 and its 200-day moving average is $383.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

