Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.0102 on Major Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $25.32 million and $403,768.52 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00043149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00030210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014041 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000706 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,482,130,659 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

