Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Increased to $389.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $385.00 to $389.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.76.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

VRTX stock traded up $10.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.40. 2,182,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,335. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $344.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $271.61 and a 52-week high of $367.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.03, for a total value of $147,712.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $12,211,846.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 422 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.03, for a total value of $147,712.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,211,846.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,328 shares of company stock worth $11,762,289 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

