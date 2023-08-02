Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.88

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.88 and last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 499856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COCO

Vita Coco Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.51 and a beta of 0.07.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $109.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In other news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $125,982,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,858,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,541,409.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.