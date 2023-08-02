Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 46000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Walker River Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of C$6.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Walker River Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, exploration, acquisition, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker River Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker River Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.