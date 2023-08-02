WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Acquired by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WalkMe were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in WalkMe by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its position in WalkMe by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 750,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 411,907 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 4th quarter valued at $4,522,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 212,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 151,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

Get WalkMe alerts:

WalkMe Price Performance

Shares of WKME stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.80. 37,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,613. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. WalkMe Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 107.88% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. The business had revenue of $65.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WKME. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on WalkMe from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WKME

WalkMe Profile

(Free Report)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.