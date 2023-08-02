Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Trading 7% Higher

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.14. 315,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 681,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WBX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wallbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Wallbox Stock Down 7.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wallbox

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBX. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wallbox during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wallbox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox Company Profile

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

