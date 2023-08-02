Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Stock Price Down 2%

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 82.70 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 83.60 ($1.07). Approximately 847,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,029,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.30 ($1.10).

Several research firms recently weighed in on WHR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.67) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.60) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.96. The stock has a market cap of £355.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

