Wayfinding Financial LLC Has $221,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNC traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,520. The company has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.89. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

