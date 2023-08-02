Wealth Management Solutions LLC Buys 44 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 20.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,801 shares of company stock worth $6,118,170 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,385,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,829. The firm has a market cap of $211.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.53 and its 200 day moving average is $282.41. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.