Wealth Management Solutions LLC Has $527,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,117 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel Dividend Announcement

INTC traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.39. 38,537,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,743,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $144.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.50 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

