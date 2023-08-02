Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SLM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SLM’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $777.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.15 million. SLM had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

SLM Stock Down 0.2 %

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLM. Stephens boosted their price objective on SLM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Compass Point increased their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $16.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. SLM has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $17.92.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. SLM’s payout ratio is 28.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 138.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

