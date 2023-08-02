William Blair Comments on Lonza Group AG’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Lonza Group in a report released on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Lonza Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lonza Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LZAGY. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.00.

Shares of LZAGY stock opened at $57.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average is $60.56. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $66.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Lonza Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.17%.

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

