WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Up 9.1% in July

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 237,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CXSE stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,460. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $41.38. The company has a market cap of $648.72 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXSE. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 634.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 500,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,390,000 after purchasing an additional 432,452 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 300,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 220,205 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 878.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 153,878 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $3,513,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $2,817,000.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

