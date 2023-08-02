WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Price Up 5.7%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $11.52. 1,308,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,169,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on WW International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded WW International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

Get WW International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WW

WW International Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.78.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. WW International had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WW International news, Director Denis F. Kelly acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WW International news, Director Denis F. Kelly acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $105,950,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in WW International by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in WW International by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WW International by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WW International during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.