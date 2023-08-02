XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) PT Raised to $15.00 at Citigroup

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $6.28 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 25.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XPEV. Macquarie raised XPeng from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BOCOM International cut XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays cut XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $9.80 to $11.70 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.84.

NYSE XPEV opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $587.31 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. On average, research analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 22.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in XPeng by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 264.6% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

