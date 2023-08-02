Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Xylem updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-$3.70 EPS.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $111.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.76. Xylem has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $118.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,727,000 after acquiring an additional 70,454 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 104,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,967,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,357,000 after acquiring an additional 121,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

