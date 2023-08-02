Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, August 10th

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. The 1.5-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 10th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 10th.

Yankuang Energy Group Trading Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:YZCAY opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Yankuang Energy Group has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $44.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88.

Yankuang Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.5657 per share. This is a boost from Yankuang Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; produces and sells chemicals and Fischer-Tropsch synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

