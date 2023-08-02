Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.7 %

IBKR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $88.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.31. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $55.79 and a 12-month high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.