Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives $49.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.85.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,317.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,694. 17.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

